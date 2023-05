Los Angeles Lakers In NBA Western Conference Finals After Beating Defending Champion Golden State Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers stunned defending champion Golden State Friday night, beating the Warriors 122-101 to win their series in six games. They now head to Denver for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday. The win by the Lakers continues the team’s improbable comeback. They started…



#losangeleslakers #goldenstate #denver #nbafinals #nba #eliassportsbureau #anthonydavis #lebronjames