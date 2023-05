The death toll linked to a doomsday cult in Kenya hit 201 Saturday after police exhumed 22 more bodies, most of them bearing signs of starvation, according to the coast regional commissioner. The bodies are believed to be those of followers of a pastor based in coastal Kenya, Paul Mackenzie. He’s…



#kenya #paulmackenzie #mackenzie #kilifi #kenyan #rhodaonyancha #cults #williamruto