Chris Roberts Dies: Longtime UCLA Football And Men’s Basketball Broadcaster Was 74

UCLA broadcaster Chris Roberts, who called the football and men’s basketball play-by-play for 23 seasons before retiring, died May 12 at his Glendora, Calif., home at age 74. He had complications of Parkinson’s disease, according to the university. Roberts began calling games in the fall of 1992…



