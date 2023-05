A traffic stop Friday night in Lanham, Maryland, led to the rescue of a kidnapping victim, police said. Dennis Bell, 62, of Lanham, was arrested Friday after troopers from the College Park Barrack received multiple calls about a U-Haul truck driving erratically and hitting parked vehicles.…



#lanham #maryland #dennisbell #collegeparkbarrack #marylandstatepolice #bell #uhaul