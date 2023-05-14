Linda Yaccarino thanks Musk for opportunity, shares excitement to ‘build Twitter 2.0’
Published
Incoming Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino thanked Elon Musk on Saturday for her new role at the social media company and shared her excitement to “build Twitter 2.0.” “Thank you @elonmusk! I’ve long been inspired by your vision to create a brighter future,” Yaccarino tweeted. “I’m excited to help bring…
#incomingtwitter #lindayaccarino #elonmusk #yaccarino #twitter #lindayacc #nbcuniversal #nbcu #comcastnbcuniversal