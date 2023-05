Jason Sudeikis Reveals Ted Lasso’s Kindness Was Inspired By “Donald Trump’s Elevator Descent”

Jason Sudeikis embraces White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre as other cast members Brett Goldstein (L) and Hannah Waddingham look on during a White House Jason Sudeikis’s award-winning creation of Ted Lasso was inspired, in part, by the arrival of Donald Trump on the political scene. The…



#jasonsudeikis #karinejeanpierre #brettgoldstein #hannahwaddingham #jasonsudeikiss #tedlasso #donaldtrump #guardian #sudeikis #richardacf