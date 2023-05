Former President Donald Trump is keeping up his tradition sending out some utterly bizarre holiday messages. In an eyebrow-raising post to Truth Social on Sunday, the former President sent out a Mother’s Day greeting as only he can. “Happy Mother’s Day to ALL, in particular the Mothers, Wives and…



#donaldtrump #truthsocial #happymothersday #marxists #communists #trump #lunatics #maniacskinder #leftmarxists #democrat