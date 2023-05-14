Chris Bassitt Paying Big Dividends To Toronto Blue Jays After Awful Debut
Based on the very small sample size of one start, Chris Bassitt looked like the worst free agent signing in Toronto Blue Jays’ history. The right-hander made his Blue Jays’ debut on April 2 against the Cardinals in St. Louis and got hammered. The 34-year-old gave up nine runs on 10 hits –…
