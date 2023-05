Kate Winslet-starrer I Am Ruth has won Best Single Drama at the BAFTA TV Awards. The Channel 4 single beat Netflix’s The House and BBC Three feature Life and Death in the Warehouse to the coveted prize. In I Am Ruth, Winslet plays a mother struggling with her daughter’s mental health issues. Her…



#katewinslet #iamruth #bestsingledrama #baftatvawards #netflix #bbcthree #miathreapleton #joeanders #singledrama #apple