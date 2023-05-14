Mayors of Istanbul and Ankara cry foul over reporting of Turkey’s election results

ISTANBUL — Two of Turkey’s most senior opposition politicians, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş, cried foul over the way the state-run Anadolu news agency was reporting results of Turkey’s election on Sunday night, saying it was giving a distortedly high early count to…



#istanbul #turkey #ekremimamoğlu #ankara #mansuryavaş #anadolu #receptayyiperdoğan #kemalkılıçdaroğlu #erdoğan #ak