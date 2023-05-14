Partial election results in Turkey show Erdogan leading, state-run media says

Early returns from Turkey’s national election Sunday had President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with a solid lead after some 47 percent of ballot boxes were counted, the Turkish state-run news agency said, while the longtime leader’s main challenger disputed the numbers that showed him trailing. Erdogan,…



#turkey #receptayyiperdogan #turkish #kemalkilicdaroglu #anadoluagency #nato #kilicdaroglu #peoplesparty #chp #anadolu