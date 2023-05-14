BAFTA TV Awards: ‘I Am Ruth,’ ‘Bad Sisters,’ ‘Derry Girls’ and ‘The Traitors’ Lead With Two Wins Each

I Am Ruth, Bad Sisters, Derry Girls and The Traitors were the top winners at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards on Sunday. Kate Winslet won the BAFTA for leading actress for her role in I Am Ruth, which also won for best single drama. Bad Sisters took home the award for best drama series, as well as…



#badsisters #derrygirls #katewinslet #bafta #iamruth #annemarieduff #gracewilliams #siobhánmcsweeney #benwhishaw #adamkay