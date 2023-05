FC Barcelona have won their maiden La Liga title under Xavi Hernandez, and a first for the club in four years, after beating cross-town rivals Espanyol away on Sunday evening in Spain. The Catalans achieved this feat with four matchdays to spare, seeing off their opposition 4-2 at the RCDE Stadium…



#fc #barcelona #laliga #xavihernandez #espanyol #spain #catalans #rcdestadium #alejandrobalde #juleskounde