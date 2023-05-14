Cash App founder Bob Lee was having an affair with the sister of his alleged killer, friends say

Cash App founder Bob Lee (left) and Khazar Momeni (second from right) were allegedly having an affair. MobileCoin, Olga R. Rodriguez/AP Cash App founder Bob Lee was having an affair with his accused killer's sister, Khazar Momeni, sources told WSJ. Khazar's brother, Nima Momeni, is in jail on…



#boblee #khazarmomeni #mobilecoin #olgarrodriguezap #wsj #khazar #nimamomeni #lifestyle #friendsoflee #journal