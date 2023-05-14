Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Clayton Kershaw’s Mother Dies

Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Clayton Kershaw’s Mother Dies

Upworthy

Published

Marianne Tombaugh, the mother of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the person who instilled a love of baseball in the all-star, has died. Tombaugh died on Saturday, according to Ellen Kershaw, the pitcher’s wife. She revealed the death during the dedication of a refurbished youth…

#mariannetombaugh #losangelesdodgers #claytonkershaw #ellenkershaw #inglewood #dallas #clayton #mommamarianne #daveroberts #minnesotatwins

Full Article