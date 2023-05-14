Furious Espanyol Fans Invade Pitch To Attack FC Barcelona Players Celebrating La Liga Title Win (VIDEO)

Lamentable scenes played out at the RCDE Stadium on Sunday night as Espanyol fans invaded the pitch and tried to attack FC Barcelona players forced to flee down the tunnel to safety. Barca's players were celebrating a 27th La Liga title win on their arch rival's turf after beating them 4-2 in a…



#rcdestadium #espanyol #fc #barcelona #barca #laliga #xavihernandez #espn #samuelmarsden #carruseldeportivo