A California-based woman bought 3 abandoned houses in a Sicilian village for $3.30, cashing in on Italy's desperation to repopulate its fast-emptying ghost…

A collage showing the facade on one of her houses before and after restoration. Rubia Daniels. Rubia Daniels flew to the town of Mussomeli in Sicily after hearing about its cheap homes. She ended up buying three crumbling houses for $3.30 in 2019, and she's restoring them now. Many Italian towns…



#rubiadaniels #mussomeli #sicily #italian #daniels #case1euro #brasilia #brazil #danielsdaniels #calabria