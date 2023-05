Fanatics Inc. will buy the U.S. operations of Australia’s PointsBet for about $150 million, in the company’s largest foray yet into sports betting. PointsBet PBH, announced the deal Sunday night, specifying that the acquisition only applies to PointsBet’s U.S. assets, not its businesses in…



#fanaticsinc #pointsbet #pointsbetpbh #marketwatch #newjersey #iowa #illinois #colorado #samswanell #draftkingsinc