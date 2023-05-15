Erdoğan appears headed for a runoff in race keep his job as president of Turkey

ISTANBUL — Turkish strongman President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan faced the strongest challenge to his 20-year hold on power as preliminary results showed he narrowly failed to secure a majority win for a third term in Sunday’s election. A runoff with his main rival, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the joint…



