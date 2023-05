LAS VEGAS — Doyle Brunson, one of the most influential poker players of all time and a two-time world champion, died Sunday, according to his agent. Brian Balsbaugh, Brunson’s agent, posted a statement on Twitter from the family. “It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our father,…



#lasvegas #doylebrunson #brianbalsbaugh #brunson #twitter #christian #poker #texasdolly #worldseries #philhellmuth