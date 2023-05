Immigration and food prices must increase to solve the food crisis, ministers are to say at a summit. Rishi Sunak will be joined by ministers from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) as well as farmers and industry leaders at the meeting at No 10 on Tuesday. The Guardian…



#rishisunak #guardian #suellabraverman #fruit #farmers #homeoffice #treasury #europeans #brc #nationalfarmersunion