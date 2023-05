Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is facing his first runoff after votes in his country's presidential election ended on Sunday with a tie between him and the main opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the head of the center-left Republican People's…



#russian #vladimirputin #turkish #receptayyiperdogan #kemalkilicdaroglu #chp #aljazeera #trthaber #kilicdaroglu #muharremince