Billionaire investor George Soros' fund dumped its entire Tesla stake in the first quarter

Billionaire investor George Soros' fund dumped its entire Tesla stake in the first quarter

Upworthy

Published

Investor George Soros speaks during a program hosted by the New America Foundation September 13, 2006 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images Billionaire investor George Soros' family office dumped its entire stake in Tesla during the first quarter of 2023. Soros Fund Management likely enjoyed…

#georgesoros #newamericafoundation #washingtondc #tesla #sorosfundmanagement #firsthorizonbank #federalreserve #rivianautomotive #siliconvalleybank #walmart

Full Article