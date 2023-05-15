Animal rescue worker arrested after poisoning multiple dogs

A North Carolina animal rescue worker has been arrested after being accused of poisoning his neighbors' dogs, according to the police. James Goldston III, 71, and his wife Agnes Goldston, 73, were taken into police custody on May 11 following reports of animal cruelty and repeated threats. The…



#northcarolina #jamesgoldstoniii #agnesgoldston #phillip #jessicaridley #agnesbaileygoldston #derbylane #raleigh #savinggrace #jamesgoldston