US pipeline operator ONEOK moves into oil, products with $18.8 billion Magellan deal

agreed on Sunday to buy U.S. pipeline operator Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP.N) in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $18.8 billion including debt, bringing natural gas-focused ONEOK into transporting refined products and oil. ONEOK will pay $25 and 0.6670 shares of ONEOK common stock for…



#oneokinc #oneok #magellan #northamerican #piercehnortonii #eps #raymondjames #goldmansachsco #llc #morganstanleyco