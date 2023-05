The high cost of sunscreen is resulting in more skin cancer cases, according to charities who are calling on the UK government to scrap VAT on protective creams. Melanoma skin cancer is on the rise and 4,000 cases annually are linked to poverty, according to the Melanoma Focus charity, which…



#vat #melanoma #melanomafocus #susannadaniels #cancerresearch #michellerichardson #hampshire #amycallaghan #nt #claireknight