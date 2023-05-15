Advocates urge provinces to follow Quebec’s lead in crackdown on illegal Airbnbs

More provinces should follow Quebec’s lead in seeking to hold short-term rental platforms such as Airbnb ABNB-Q accountable for uncertified listings, advocates say. The Quebec government tabled a bill last Tuesday that would require short-term rental companies to ensure their online listings are…



#quebec #davidwachsmuth #canadaresearchchair #mcgilluniversity #airbnb #wachsmuth #oldmontreal #thorbenwieditz #fairbnb #britishcolumbia