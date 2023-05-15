WATCH: Deadly Cyclone Mocha Lashes Myanmar, Bangladesh, Causes Widespread Destruction
Approximately 1,000 people were rescued in Myanmar, where a cyclone Mocha had injured hundreds and severed communications.Full Article
Bangladesh and Myanmar have warned hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate ahead of a severe cyclone that is set to hit the two..