Jamie Foxx, Hannah Waddingham, John Wells Shows Among Fox’s New Slate
Published
Jamie Foxx, Hannah Waddingham, Will Arnett and “Shameless” producer John Wells are among the big names set to bring their talents to Fox’s 2023-24 programming slate. Whether the broadcast network’s next TV season will begin this fall remains unclear. In an unusual and astute turn, Fox opted to go…
#jamiefoxx #hannahwaddingham #willarnett #shameless #johnwells #programplanning #danharrison #wearefamily #corinnefoxx #krapopolis