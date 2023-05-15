Jamie Foxx to Host, Produce Music-Themed Game Show We Are Family for Fox

Jamie Foxx and his daughter, producer Corrine Foxx, will host a new music-centric game show called “We Are Family” for Fox, Allison Wallach, President, Unscripted Programming, of FOX Entertainment announced Monday. The series, which will premiere in 2024, will showcase non-famous relatives of…



#jamiefoxx #corrinefoxx #wearefamily #allisonwallach #foxentertainment #jeffapploff #foxxes #apploffentertainment #apploff #foxx