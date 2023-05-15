Linda Yaccarino may be ‘exactly what Twitter needs.’ But is the new CEO being set up to fail?

Linda Yaccarino may be ‘exactly what Twitter needs.’ But is the new CEO being set up to fail?

Upworthy

Published

Less than two months into his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, Elon Musk declared that whoever took over as the company’s CEO “must like pain a lot.” Then he promised he’d step down as soon as he found a replacement “foolish enough” to want the job. That person, Musk announced Friday, is Linda…

#twitter #elonmusk #lindayaccarino #nbcuniversal #universityofexeter #michelleryan #alexhaslam #yahoo #marissamayer #yaccarino

Full Article