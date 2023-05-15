Alberta regulator monitoring more avian deaths at Suncor tailings pond

The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) said on Sunday it was monitoring the situation after 27 waterfowl were found dead at one of Suncor Energy Inc’s SU-T oil sands tailings ponds. The company informed the regulator on May 13 that the birds were found at its Syncrude Mildred Lake Settling Basin, AER…



