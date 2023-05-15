‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 5 Cast Reunites ‘RHONY’ Legacy Stars At Peacock

Peacock is taking a bite of the Big Apple and reuniting the OGs of The Real Housewives of New York City for the fifth season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy. The streamer announced that Season 5 of the all-stars cast includes Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps,…



#bigapple #realhousewivesof #newyorkcity #luanndelesseps #dorindamedley #sonjamorgan #ramonasinger #kristentaekman #season5 #rhony