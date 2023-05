A Chinese court has sentenced a 78-year-old American citizen to life in prison on spying charges, CNN reports. The Intermediate People's Court in the eastern city of Suzhou convicted John Shing-Wan Leung, also a permanent resident of Hong Kong, of espionage and handed down a life sentence on…



#suzhou #johnshingwanleung #hongkong #jiangsuprovince #communistparty #times #cyber