Scott Adkins and Marko Zaror, who played, respectively, the heavies Killa and Chidi in John Wick 4, will reunite in the upcoming action film Diablo. Chilean director Ernesto Díaz Espinoza, known for such action films as The Fist of the Condor and Redemer, is set to direct Diablo from a screenplay…



#scottadkins #markozaror #johnwick4 #diablo #chilean #ernestodíazespinoza #fistofcondor #redemer #matsansom #filmmode