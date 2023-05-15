Suspender-clad, dad shoe-wearing meteorologist Denis Phillips’ job ‘is more about people and less about the forecast’

For the first 10 to 15 years of Denis Phillips’ career as a meteorologist, all he cared about was getting the weather right. But during Hurricane Charley in 2004, ABC Action News chief meteorologist Denis Phillips learned that his job wasn’t just getting the weather right, it was providing his…



#denisphillips #hurricanecharley #abcactionnews #phillips #strazspeaker #strazcenter #tampa #florida #tampabay #ruleno7stopfreaking