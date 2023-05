Ready to dive back into “Avatar: The Way of Water?” The James Cameron-directed epic, currently the third highest grossing movie of all time, will make its streaming debut on Max and Disney+ on June 7. The long-awaited sequel to Cameron’s “Avatar,” which was released back in 2009, hit theaters this…



#avatarwayofwater #jamescameron #avatar #samworthington #zoesaldaña #sigourneyweaver #stephenlang #navi