Sam Asghari went off on a strongly worded diatribe defending Britney Spears over the weekend. Related will.i.am & Britney Spears Are Ready to ‘Scream & Shout’ After Reaching 1 Billion Views… 05/15/2023 In a since-expired Instagram Story, the fitness trainer spoke out about people trying to…



#samasghari #britneyspears #instagramstory #slumberparty #spears #tmz