A person attacked two of Rep. Gerry Connolly's staffers with a baseball bat at his district office

An individual attacked two of Rep. Gerry Connolly's staffers with a baseball bat on Monday. • Both staffers suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to a statement from Connolly. • The attacker is in police custody.



