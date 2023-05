Conservatives slammed Miller Lite as "woke" over a recent commercial in which the beer brand reckoned with its past depiction of women in its advertisements. Miller Lite released the commercial, which stars comedian and actress Ilana Glazer, as part of its Women's History Month campaign in March.…



#conservatives #millerlite #ilanaglazer #monthslong #budlight #dylanmulvaney #tiktok #middleages #colonialamerica #twitter