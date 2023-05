The European Central Bank said on Monday it had fined Goldman Sachs' (GS.N) European unit 6.63 million euros ($7.3 million) for underreporting the risk associated with some corporate credit, thereby flattering its balance sheet. The ECB, the euro zone's top banking supervisor, said Goldman Sachs…



#europeancentralbank #goldmansachs #ecb #goldmansachsbank #courtofjustice