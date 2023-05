General Motors said on Monday it will recall 42,000 sport utility vehicles in Canada from the 2014 through 2017 model years because the driver's air-bag inflator may explode during deployment. On Friday, GM said it would recall in the United States 994,763 Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse, and…



#generalmotors #buickenclave #chevrolettraverse #gmcacadia #arcautomotiveinc #arc