K'atl'odeeche First Nation, Hay River, N.W.T., order evacuations as wildfire spread
Published
A First Nation reserve and nearby town in the southern Northwest Territories have been evacuated as a wildfire spreads in the area.Full Article
Published
A First Nation reserve and nearby town in the southern Northwest Territories have been evacuated as a wildfire spreads in the area.Full Article
An out-of-control wildfire burning in the N.W.T.'s South Slave has forced people in Kátł'odeeche First Nation and Hay River to..