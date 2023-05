FARMINGTON, N.M. — At least three people were killed and several others, including two police officers, were wounded Monday in a northwestern New Mexico community before law enforcement shot and killed the suspect, authorities said. The shootings occurred at around 11 a.m. in Farmington, a city of…



#farmington #nm #newmexico #navajonation #sanjuancounty #nickakins #akins #michellelujangrisham #democrat #meganmitchell