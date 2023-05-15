Dave Bautista to Star in Lionsgate Action Comedy ‘The Killer’s Game’

Lionsgate announced on Monday that it has acquired the worldwide distribution rights to “The Killer’s Game,” an action comedy starring Dave Bautista and directed by JJ Perry. Based on Jay Bonansinga’s novel of the same name, “The Killer’s Game” will see Bautista play Joe Flood, an assassin…



