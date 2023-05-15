Meet Victor Wembanyama, French phenom set to be drafted by the NBA

Meet Victor Wembanyama, French phenom set to be drafted by the NBA

Upworthy

Published

It’s time. The Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes is about to have a winner. The NBA draft lottery is Tuesday night in Chicago and 14 teams will hope that the ping-pong balls will bounce their way, giving them the No. 1 pick this year and the chance to draft Wembanyama. The Detroit Pistons, Houston…

#victorwembanyama #nba #wembanyama #detroitpistons #houstonrockets #sanantoniospurs #ncaa #lebronjames #wingspan #felixwembanyama

Full Article