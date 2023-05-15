Special Counsel John Durham: FBI Should Not Have Launched Trump-Russia Probe

A report by Special Counsel John Durham released Monday found the FBI should not have launched a full investigation into the connections between former President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia during the 2016 election, with the report saying the FBI used “raw, unanalyzed and uncorroborated…



#johndurham #fbi #donaldtrump #trump #hillaryclinton #peterstrzok #lisapage #kevinclinesmith #durham #justicedepartment