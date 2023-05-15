‘Pretty Damning For the FBI’: CNN’s Jake Tapper Says Durham Uncovered ‘Confirmation Bias’ In Trump-Russia Investigation

CNN’s Jake Tapper reported on Special Counsel John Durham finally releasing his long-awaited report on Monday, breaking down some of the key takeaways from the Trump-era investigation into the origins of the FBI’s probe into Trump’s 2016 campaign ties to Russia. “Durham finally released his…



#jaketapper #johndurham #trump #fbi #durham #donaldtrump #evanperez #paulmanafort #russian #kremlin