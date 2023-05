In our news wrap Monday, Turkey's presidential election is headed to a runoff between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kemal Kilicdaroglu, a court in China sentenced a 78-year-old American citizen to life in prison on spying charges and Virginia Democratic Congressman Gerry Connolly says a man…



#turkey #receptayyiperdogan #kemalkilicdaroglu #virginia #gerryconnolly #fairfax