Jenna Dewan Reflects on Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Legacy and the “Uplifting Energy” He Shared With Others

Jenna Dewan honored her late friend Stephen “tWitch” Boss months after his death and reflected on the legacy he left behind. “This is incredible, to have the moment to share in his love, light, and legacy,” the actress told People magazine on Friday at the National Alliance of Mental Illness…



#jennadewan #stephentwitchboss #peoplemagazine #derekhough #allisonholkerboss #weslieboss #ellendegeneresshowdj #hollywoodreporter #stephen